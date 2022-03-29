Westwood home a 'complete loss' after fire Tuesday morning: WFPS

A home in Winnipeg's Westwood neighbourhood is expected to be a complete loss following a fire early Tuesday morning.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the home, a bi-level house in the 0-100 block of Manitou Bay, around 5:25 a.m. When crews arrived, heavy smoke and flames were seen coming from the home.

"Crews initially launched an offensive fire attack, but were forced to switch to a defensive attack as the home’s structural integrity was compromised," the WFPS said in a news release.

While the fire was declared under control shortly after 7 a.m., the WFPS said the house is expected to be a complete loss.

There was no one in the house when the fire began and no injuries were reported.

The WFPS said crews will stay on the scene of the fire throughout the morning to extinguish hot spots and overhaul the structure.

FIRE BURNS VACANT WAREHOUSE IN POINT DOUGLAS

The Westwood home was not the only fire crews were working to extinguish.

On Monday evening around 9:54 p.m., crews were called to a report of smoke coming from a vacant warehouse on Point Douglas Avenue. Responding crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire, though crews stayed on the scene into the night to extinguish hot spots.

The fire was declared under control at around 11:21 p.m.

The WFPS said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.