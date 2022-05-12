Wet fields impacting 2022 seeding season in some parts of Sask.: crop report
Saskatchewan producers have 14 per cent of the 2022 crop seeded, according to the latest Crop Report from the provincial government.
However, that is still behind the five-year average of 23 per cent for this time period.
“The southwest region has 34 per cent of their crop seeded, followed by 20 per cent in the west-central, seven per cent in the southeast, five per cent in the northwest, three per cent in the east-central and one per cent in the northeast,” a release said.
Many fields in the eastern part of the province are still too wet to be seeded and full-scale seeding is still about a week away for some producers, according to the report.
Livestock producers are reporting that recent moisture has helped fill dugouts and they feel confident that water quality will not be an issue for the time being.
The full crop report for the week of May 3-9 can be read here.
