Wet snow and heavy winds pelt Waterloo region
A blast of wet and wintry weather is sweeping through Waterloo region and Wellington County today.
Environment Canada issued a winter weather travel advisory for the area around noon Wednesday.
The weather agency says the heavy wet snow, slippery conditions, and falling temperatures will make for hazardous travels on the roads.
Flakes began to fly around noon, becoming heavy around 2 p.m.
Up to five cm of wet snow is expected by the time precipitation is forecast to stop around 4 p.m.
Around 4:15 p.m., Grand River Transit announced LRT trains were not running between Mill Station and Fairway Station.
Winds may get as high as 70 km/h this afternoon.
Drivers are advised to follow tail lights ahead and maintain a safe distance.
Similar advisories are in affect for Huron-Perth, Grey-Bruce, Oxford-Brant, and Simcoe-Delhi-Norfolk.
Winter Weather Travel Advisory in place.
From about 11-5 we are all looking at a messy mix with strong winds. Areas in grey will be hardest hit. Please travel safe. Full forecast at noon on @CTVKitchener #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/7T4yJ4gZMO
-
'Leave this with me': Alberta premier heard on call with COVID-19 protesterAlberta Premier Danielle Smith, in a leaked cellphone call, commiserated with a COVID-19 protester about his trial while divulging to him there was an internal dispute over how Crown prosecutors were handling COVID-19 cases.
-
Woman in custody, charges pending following Lions Park LRT station stabbingCalgary police say they've arrested a woman in connection with a stabbing at the Lions Park LRT station that stemmed from an altercation between several individuals.
-
Regina's Dewdney Avenue strip to undergo 2 year renovation projectThe Dewdney Avenue strip between Broad Street and Albert Street is about to undergo a major two year renovation project.
-
City council waiting for next steps in Experience Regina rebrandThe City of Regina is waiting for an update regarding the next steps for the Experience Regina rebrand.
-
Alberta COVID-19 hospitalizations down, as ICU admissions see two-week inclineAlberta now has 465 people in hospital with COVID-19, 25 of whom are receiving care in ICUs.
-
Local realtor’s charity program continues to raise substantial funds for the communityThe Manor Realty “Keys of Hope" fundraising program is celebrating another successful year. The campaign has raised over $100,000 for local charities since it began in 2018.
-
Busby Centre braces for higher demand with Salvation Army's meal program endingThe Salvation Army's Barrie Bayside Mission is ending its community meal program as of April 1.
-
Saskatoon murder trial on hold as police investigate new revelationsA Saskatoon murder trial is being adjourned to allow police to follow-up on "significant information" that just came to the Crown prosecutor's attention Wednesday.
-
No timeline for new late-stage prostate cancer treatment in ManitobaDoctors say there are hurdles ahead for eligible patients to access a new prostate cancer treatment, as its approval is just step one.