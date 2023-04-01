Wet weather in Ottawa Saturday, followed by quick cold snap

It's a drizzly Saturday in Ottawa that could be warmer than average, but a significant drop in temperature is less than a day away.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for a high of 11 C Saturday with a mainly cloudy sky and a good chance of showers in the afternoon. As of 11 a.m., however, the temperature had barely reached 1 C. By noon, the temperature was around 4 C.

Any showers should turn to flurries in the evening as the temperature drops. Expect a plunge down to a low of -11 C with a wind chill of -17.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 1 C.

Warmer temperatures return Monday with a high of 8 C, but it's looking cloudy with a good chance of showers.

Tuesday's outlook is partly sunny with a high of 6 C.