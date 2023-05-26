Wet weather pushes New Brunswick wharf, restaurant opening back

There were more construction workers than visitors on the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf Friday, but a few curious people did pop by for a look.

The wharf was supposed to officially open for the season, but the rain and cool temperatures pushed that back until Saturday at 9 a.m.

The gates were open though and anyone who wanted to swing by for a visit could do so free of charge, but there definitely wasn't anybody jumping off the wharf into the Shediac Bay.

Pointe-du-Chêne Harbour Authority general manager Victor Cormier said this is the first time in the 13 years he’s been working at the wharf it has not opened by the Victoria Day long weekend.

“Thanks to Fiona. She gave us a left hook that we didn't see coming, I guess,” said Cormier.

Post-tropical storm Fiona caused around $3 million in damages, about a third of that to the entrance road to the wharf.

While the wharf is ready to receive visitors, the repair work isn't quite done yet.

“The public will have access to 90 per cent of the wharf anyway, so it's not going to interfere with the main wharf, but we want to make sure that the construction site is fenced off properly and safe,” said Cormier.

Those who did come for a look were happy with what they saw.

Jim Whelan thought things looked great.

“The road coming in has got to be at least three times as wide as what it was. I mean, it's got to be the number one tourist destination,” said Whelan. “I’m amazed with the work they’ve done in the period of time they’ve done it.”

Around 250,000 visitors come to the Pointe-du-Chêne Wharf every year no matter what the weather is like.

Jacques Pichette and his wife brought their lunch on Friday.

“It's just the nature. Just watching the nice waves that are out there today. It's a little chilly, it's windy, but it's still nice to be here. It warms up the heart,” said Pichette.

Marc Cormier lives across the bay and often comes for a visit.

“It’s a nice place to relax and watch the sunset. It’s a place to meet friends and talk to anyone you want,” said Cormier.

Pichette said it’s been a hangout for people in the Shediac area for as long as he can remember.

“We do a lot of fishing off the wharf here. You see a pile of people coming in off the wharf. The restaurants that are here, seems like they're getting back into order,” said Pichette.

Friday was also supposed to be the grand opening of the rebuilt Sandbar Restaurant, but the miserable weather pushed that back too.

The grand opening will now be Saturday at 11:30 a.m., just in time for lunch.