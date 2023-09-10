Wetaskiwin house fires contained, some residents remain evacuated: RCMP

A Wetaskiwin neighbourhood was evacuated Sunday afternoon after a fire spread to multiple homes.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP said a garage fire on a property on 46 Avenue between 54 and 55 Street had spread to two other homes and was at risk of spreading further due to windy conditions.

Officials called the scene "chaotic," and the public was asked to avoid the areas while crews worked to contain the fires.

Some nearby residents were asked to evacuate their homes.

Two hours later, Mounties said the fires had been contained and some residents were allowed back home.

People living in the immediate area were not allowed to return at that time. RCMP have not said when or if those residents were allowed to go home.

No one was injured, but two homes and a shed were damaged.

The cause of the fire is uknown at this time.