Wetland conservation group encourages exploration of the great outdoors this Valentine's Day

An organization that has conserved one million acres of wetlands in Ontario is encouraging people to explore winter wetlands this Valentine's Day.

"Instead of going out and spending a bunch of money on things you don't really need, you can go out together and take a walk outside, inhale the fresh air, love each other and enjoy each other," says Julie Pollock from Ducks Unlimited.

Ducks Unlimited Canada has worked with partners for over four decades to protect 4,000 square kilometres of natural habitats.

There are 17 interactive maps for local wetlands and marshes for you to enjoy.

Some local wetlands include:

The Glen Conservation Area

Tiny Marsh Provincial Wildlife Area

Wye Marsh Wildlife Centre

Holland Marsh Provincial Wildlife Management Area

Minesing Wetlands Conservation Area

Ducks Unlimited Canada has been conserving wetlands and other natural spaces for waterfowl, wildlife, and people for more than 80 years.

More information about the organization can be found here.