It is the wettest June 9 in Ottawa in more than 100 years, with more rain expected to fall tonight and on Friday.

Environment Canada says 29.9 mm of rain was recorded on June 9 at the Ottawa Airport as of 2 p.m. The previous record for rainfall at the Ottawa Airport was 16.3 mm, set back to 1972.

According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, the 29.9 mm of rain is the most amount of rain recorded on June 9 in Ottawa since 1896.

The forecast calls for a chance of rain tonight and on Friday.

It will be cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 11 C.

Friday will be mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers. There will be a risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 21 C.

It will be a beautiful start to the weekend on Saturday with sunny skies and a high of 24 C.