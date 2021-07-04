WEVax program helps 1,500 in Windsor-Essex get COVID-19 vaccine
In Windsor-Essex over 1,500 free rides have been given to residents so they can get their COVID-19 vaccine.
It's part of the Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce's WEVax Transportation Program.
People living in designated "hot spot" zones who can't get to their appointment because of financial, physical or other challenges can get a free taxi ride to and from their vaccine appointment.
