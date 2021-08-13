WEVax Transportation Program extended

The Windsor-Essex Regional Chamber of Commerce is extending the WEVax Transportation Program thanks to High Priority Community Funding (HPC) from the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care.

“This program has been a critical one for our region,” says Windsor-Essex Chamber President & CEO, Rakesh Naidu. “Reopening is happening because many Windsor-Essex residents are rolling up their sleeves to get vaccinated. Reducing the barrier to vaccination and making vaccination sites easily accessible is key, especially, for those that have mobility and financial challenges”.

The program, designed to provide transportation to vaccination clinics for Windsor and Essex County residents launched in April. Additional support for this program from HPC funding was announced Friday, which will extend the offering to the end of September.

Since its launch, over 3,000 complimentary rides to Windsor and Leamington vaccination clinics have been provided to people living in Windsor-Essex who are unable to coordinate their own transportation due to financial, physical or other challenges. Transportation services are provided by Vets Cab in Windsor and Sun Parlor Taxi in Leamington. Accessible transportation is available from Checker Cabs in Windsor.