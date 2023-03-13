Weyburn driver has license suspended after being caught smoking cannabis with child present
Police officers in Weyburn issued a serious license suspension and vehicle impoundment after a woman was found to be smoking cannabis in the presence of a child.
On March 12, the Weyburn Police Service (WPS) received a call claiming a vehicle containing a woman and a child was parked in a public area filled with cigarette smoke.
Police responded to the area and found the vehicle.
The driver of the vehicle, an adult woman, tested positive for cannabis after a road side drug test.
The woman was issued a 120-day drivers license suspension while the vehicle was impounded for 60 days.
Weyburn police noted that penalties are higher when a passenger of 15-years-old or younger is present.
