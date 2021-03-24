Weyburn landfill closed temporarily as fire burns

Weyburn's landfill was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a fire on site.

In a tweet, the City of Weyburn said fire crews are on scene and have the blaze under control.

The landfill will be closed until further notice.

The City of #Weyburn Landfill is currently closed due to a fire.



Fire crews are on the scene and the fire is under control.



The landfill will remain closed until further notice.



Please respect our emergency services and avoid the area. (1/2)

The city said information about when the landfill will reopen can be found on its website.