Weyburn landfill closed temporarily as fire burns
Weyburn's landfill was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a fire on site.
In a tweet, the City of Weyburn said fire crews are on scene and have the blaze under control.
The landfill will be closed until further notice.
Please respect our emergency services and avoid the area.
The city said information about when the landfill will reopen can be found on its website.