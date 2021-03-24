iHeartRadio

Weyburn landfill closed temporarily as fire burns

Weyburn's landfill was closed temporarily on March 24 due to a fire. (Courtesy: Todd Bedore)

Weyburn's landfill was temporarily closed on Wednesday afternoon due to a fire on site.

In a tweet, the City of Weyburn said fire crews are on scene and have the blaze under control.

The landfill will be closed until further notice.

The City of #Weyburn Landfill is currently closed due to a fire.

Fire crews are on the scene and the fire is under control.

The landfill will remain closed until further notice.

Please respect our emergency services and avoid the area. (1/2)

— City of Weyburn (@CityofWeyburn) March 24, 2021

The city said information about when the landfill will reopen can be found on its website.