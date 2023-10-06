Weyburn man wins more than $800,000 on Vault Breaker VLT

A Weyburn man is taking home more than $800,000 thanks to a jackpot win on a Vault Breaker VLT last month.

On Sept. 29, Dale Schmidt won the jackpot of $801,657.74 from a VLT at Weyburn’s Detour Bar & Grill, a release from Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) said.

Schmidt said he hopes to share some of the windfall with his children and also hopes to pay off the current mortgage he and his wife have.

“My wife and I have always said, ‘We just want to be mortgage-free,’” he said in a release. “This will probably help with that.”

Vault Breaker is a wide-area progressive that links 4,200 VLTs located in approximately 570 sites in 270 communities across Saskatchewan.

According to Western Canada Lottery Corporation, since June 2017 the province-wide jackpot has awarded more than $34 million to 36 different winners.

After this latest win, the jackpot has been reset to $500,000, WCLC said.