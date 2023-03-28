Weyburn musician gets three 'yeses' from American Idol judges

Weyburn, Sask. musician Brayden King revealed he will be going through to the Hollywood round of American Idol after receiving three "yeses" from the judges following his audition.

King, who now lives in Edmonton, Alta. said judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie unanimously agreed to put him through to the next round of the show.

"I auditioned for American Idol, and got three yeses from Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie," King said in a Facebook post.

King said they chose not to show his audition on television but encouraged people to watch saying he might make an appearance in the future.

According to King’s website, he has played well over 150 shows throughout the Prairies with some notable performances like headlining Edmonton’ Cook Country Saloon in 2022 and showcasing for Alberta’s Agricultural Society in 2022.

King recently performed in Regina and Saskatoon on March 23 and 24 and will perform in Lethbridge, Alta on March 31.

American Idol is now in its 21st season.