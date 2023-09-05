Weyburn police investigating after person found in apartment with life threatening injuries
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) is investigating after a person was found inside their apartment suite with life threatening injuries.
Early Friday night, officers and EMS responded to an urgent call about an unconscious person inside their suite.
The person was treated on scene by EMS, transported to the Weyburn General Hospital, then later flown to Regina by STARS air ambulance, according to a release from WPS.
Deputy Chief Brent VanDeSype said due to the significance of the injuries, the police service is doing a full and proper investigation in hopes that it’s not criminal.
VanDeSype said they won’t release the identity of the injured person, but can confirm that they are an adult.
As the incident is under investigation, VanDeSype said the police service is not providing anymore information.
-
Sault police officer killed Tuesday in crash after working OT shiftThe Sault Police Service says that one of their officers, Const. Orrette Robinson, 36, was killed an off-duty motor vehicle collision Tuesday.
-
Saskatoon Prairieland Park looks to repurpose Marquis Downs after turfing soccer stadium dealPrairieland Park's leadership says escalating construction costs, interest rates and climbing inflation are putting any plans to build a soccer stadium on hold.
-
Enrollment onslaught: TVDSB accelerating push for new spaces and more staffA new school year brings a new set of challenges for the Thames Valley District School Board.
-
'Screw it, I’m staying': Additional tenants get eviction notices at Webster Street apartmentsCatherine Ostrander is the latest to receive an eviction notice from Webster Street Apartments. 'I like my apartment here,' said Ostrander, a tenant at 1280 Webster St. 'I've been here for 23 years, and the thing is, I really don't want to move.'
-
Hundreds of EV chargers to be installed across Windsor-Essex through Charge Up programAs consumers begin the slow process of switching from gas to electric vehicles, investments into charging infrastructure are needed.
-
Homeless support centre in Charlottetown 'un-policeable': Police ChiefThe Community Outreach Centre in Charlottetown has become a nexus for issues in the city’s downtown.
-
New Calgary crisis shelter offers space for women, children and pets fleeing domestic violenceYW Calgary says its new crisis shelter doubles its capacity to help victims of domestic violence.
-
Suspects sought in string of thefts at places of worship in York Region: policePolice are trying to identify a group of suspects wanted in connection with a string of break-ins and thefts at places of worship in York Region.
-
Wildfire smoke has blanketed Regina, Saskatoon in record amounts this summerRegina and Saskatoon have already seen record wildfire smoke in 2023, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).