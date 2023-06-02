Weyburn police investigating theft of several 'high-powered' firearms, ammunition
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) says it has charged a 27-year-old woman following the theft of several "high-powered" firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in nearby Yellow Grass.
In a news release, WPS said it was made aware of the break-in and alleged theft on Wednesday afternoon.
The 27-year-old woman was arrested and charged following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.
According to Weyburn police, some of the firearms and ammunition were recovered, but it’s believed more than one firearm is still unaccounted for.
Weyburn police said the woman who was arrested faces several serious firearms and other criminal charges, adding that more details on those charges would be revealed following further investigations.
Yellow Grass, Sask. is approximately 88 kilometres southeast of Regina.
