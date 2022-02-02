Man who went missing in blizzard located deceased: Weyburn RCMP

Weyburn RCMP have confirmed that 39-year-old Abraham Neufeld has been located deceased.

Neufeld's body was found by a volunteer searcher shortly before 5:00 p.m. Wednesday afternoon, about two kilometres west of Bromhead, Sask.

Police said Abraham was in a tractor when it became stuck in the snow, they believe he then tried to walk to his home, but became disoriented in the blizzard Monday night.

His tractor was located Tuesday morning just under a mile east of Tribune, Sask. still running.

RCMP say Neufeld's family has been notifed of his death.