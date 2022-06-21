Weyburn, Sask. dealing with flooding following overnight rainstorm

Weyburn, Sask. is experiencing flooding after a large amount of rain overnight, according to the city’s police department.

A video posted to Twitter on Tuesday morning shows several inches of water flooding a parking lot in Weyburn around 11 p.m. on Monday night.

The Weyburn Police Service is asking residents to abide by the detours and barriers that have been put in place around the city, in a tweet.

Drivers are asked to proceed slowly through puddles, with neighbouring houses and pedestrians in mind.

The rain has created an excess of storm water entering the city’s sewer system. The City of Weyburn is asking residents to reduce their water consumption and non-essential water use.

“Please make sure sump pumps are pumping outside and not into the sewer system,” the city said in a notice Tuesday.

The rain began late on Monday night, with approximately 45.1 millimetres falling between 10 p.m. and midnight, according to Environment Canada. Rainfall totals for Tuesday are not yet available.