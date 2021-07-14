WFCU Centre to reopen for sports, city announces more access to municipal services and facilities

Windsor residents will soon have access to more municipal services and facilities as the province enters Step 3 of reopening on Friday.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens announced Wednesday the city is taking a measured approach to reopenings, including a plan for reopening the WFCU Centre to recreation.

“This has been a long hard struggle for our community, just like it has been for communities across Ontario and around the world,” said Dilkens. “But we have persevered, we have adapted, and we have done what was needed to do to keep our city and our residents as safe as possible.”

He added the city will “ramp up services and programing in the coming weeks to help keep residents safe and to respond to evolving demands for community programming.”

Below are the timelines for our next list of municipal reopenings:

Arenas and Recreational Facilities

The mass vaccination clinic run out of the WFCU Centre will end July 31, 2021. Ice will be available on all community rinks (AM800, Green Shield and Corporal Grenon) as of September 7, 2021. The main bowl ice will be available for the start of the Spitfires training camp.

The Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex will have floor-based rental space available on Rink A only as of July 19, 2021. Ice will be available on at least one rink as of September 7, 2021, and the second ice pad will be available for September 20, 2021, as the day camp will be using the floor of the second ice pad until it concludes for the summer.

The Forest Glade Community Centre will have one ice pad available as of July 24, 2021.

The use of the ice rink at the Adie Knox Herman Arena as a food storage site for the Unemployed Help Centre (UHC) will end August 1, 2021. Ice will be available the week of September 7, 2021. The hamper program offered through the UHC will continue at Adie Knox Herman on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

The Gino and Liz Marcus Community Complex is being used as a food storage and processing site for the 2021 June 27 Miracle food drive, and the community centre will remain closed to the public until further notice.

350 and 400 City Hall Square:

Appointments remain the most efficient and effective way to access the various services offered in the 350 and 400 buildings.

The Parks and Recreation main office located at 2450 McDougall Street will open, but appointments are encouraged.

Community Programming

Gymnasiums and other rentals resume July 19, 2021, based on demand and capacity, beginning with the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex and then expanding to other facilities.

Programming of additional recreational activities, including registered programs, will resume September 13, 2021, starting with the WFCU Centre and the Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex. Programming will expand to additional facilities as demand increases.

Aquatics

The aquatic programming at the Windsor International Aquatic and Training Centre (WIATC) Presented by WFCU Credit Union and the WFCU Centre will reopen on Monday, September 13, 2021, after the outdoor pools and beach close for the summer on Sunday, September 5, 2021. Programming will expand to additional venues based on demand.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park Presented by WFCU Credit Union remains closed until later this fall to provide for staff training, recertification and additional hiring, as needed.

Culture and Events

Museums will reopen in the fall with updated capacity limits.

It is anticipated that a modified Open Streets Windsor will be able to proceed on September 19, 2021, consistent with provincial government regulations and subject to volunteer resourcing.

Should the Province remain in Step 3 of the reopening framework into the winter, the City of Windsor intends to re-offer the Bright Lights Windsor festival in December 2021.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor will continue to operate on an enhanced Saturday schedule until September, when secondary and post-secondary students are anticipated to return to in-person learning

Transit Windsor is consulting with St. Clair College, the University of Windsor and area school boards to confirm plans, schedules and routes.

A complete list of all updated services will be available on the City’s COVID-19 page, CityWindsor.ca/covid-19 on Friday, July 16, 2021.