WFPS crews fight two fires in the early morning hours

Winnipeg fire crews were busy overnight, responding to two fires within the same hour early Saturday morning.

First, at 3:19 a.m., the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) responded to reports of a fire in the commercial area of Osborne Street.

Crews arrived in the 100 block of Osborne near River Avenue to find smoke and flames coming from the building. Firefighters attacked the blaze, declaring it under control by 6 a.m.

Less than half an hour after the first fire, around 3:55 a.m., WFPS crews were called to a house in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.

Firefighters attacked the fire from the inside, however it took a few hours to douse the flames completely.

No injuries were reported in either fire. The cause of the fires are under investigation.