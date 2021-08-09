WFPS crews respond to West Kildonan house fire Sunday evening
Winnipeg firefighters were called Sunday evening to a fire in a two-and-a-half storey home in the 500 block of McAdamAvenue in the West Kildonan neighbourhood.
When crews arrived around 8:35 p.m., they found the fire had fully involved one home and had spread to a neighbouring home.
Crews began to fight the fires from the exterior and as the flames began to subside they transitioned to an interior attack.
Fires in both homes were declared under control around 10:15 p.m.
Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service reported that two occupants of one home self-evacuated prior to crew arrival.
They were treated on the scene by paramedics but did not require transport to hospital.A search of the other home was completed and no occupants were found.
Crews located two dogs in one of the homes.One was deceased and the other was able to be reunited with its owner.
Paramedics also assessed one firefighter on scene for a heat-related condition.No transportation to hospital was required.No other injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.No damage estimates are available.
-
Windsor cemetery removes COVID-19 vaccination sign after controversyA sign about COVID-19 vaccination has been removed at a Windsor cemetery after it sparked controversy.
-
N.B. reports five new COVID-19 cases Monday, 15 recoveriesHealth officials in New Brunswick are reporting five new cases of COVID-19 on Monday.
-
Regina man arrested for impersonating Regina Police Service memberThe Regina Police Service has arrested a 34-year-old man for falsely claiming to be a peace officer.
-
More firefighters arrive to battle out-of-control Cowichan Valley blazeA wildfire burning out of control in the Cowichan Valley has prompted the BC Wildfire Service to send more firefighting personnel into the region Monday.
-
Cambridge man charged after pointing replica gun at residentA man has been charged after he pointed a replica gun at a person in Cambridge.
-
Human remains found near Assiniboine River: RCMPRCMP in Headingley is investigating after human remains were discovered along the shores of the Assiniboine River over the weekend.
-
Feds installing 46 electric vehicle charges across Waterloo RegionThe federal government is installing 46 electric vehicle (EV) chargers across Waterloo Region.
-
Police searching for vehicle in area of Cambridge shooting earlier this monthWaterloo regional police are searching for a white Lexus IS 250 that was in the area of Mercer Road and Magor Drive in Cambridge during a shooting on Aug. 1.
-
Inquest into the death of Geoff Morris begins in ReginaAn inquest into the death of a man who died after he was shot by a Regina police officer began Monday morning in Regina.