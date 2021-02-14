Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews responded to two fires minutes apart on Saturday evening.

The call for the first fire came in at 6:41 p.m., for a two-story single home in the 200 block of Hampton Street.

When firefighters arrived heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the house. An offensive attack was launched initially, with firefighters entering the home to fight the fire. They were forced to retreat due to worsening conditions so a defensive attack was launched with the fire being declared under control at 8:06 p.m.

All occupants of the home were able to get out before first responders arrived.

About 15 minutes after the first call came in, fire crews responded to a second fire in the 300 block of College Avenue.

When firefighters arrived they found smoke coming from a three-story multi-family home. One person needed help from WFPS members exiting the home.

An offensive attack was launched with the fire being declared under control at 8:06 p.m.

There were no injuries in either fire.

Causes of the fires are both under investigation and no damage estimates are available.