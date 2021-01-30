Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service extinguished a blaze in a residential home in the Meadows area of Transcona Friday night.

According to the WFPS, firefighters were called to the home on Bill Blaikie Bay at 10:50 p.m.

The fire service said when crews arrived, smoke was coming from the two-storey home. WFPS launched an offensive attack and declared the fire under control at 11:51 p.m.

Everyone inside the home was able to evacuate prior to the arrival of first responders. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, and damage estimates are not available at this time.