WFPS rescue youth from Red River Friday

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) helped rescue a youth from the Red River Friday afternoon.

The city said reports came in at around 4:10 p.m. that a male youth was in the river near Bishop Grandin Boulevard and River Road.

A 911 caller said the youth began floating down the river while he was sitting on the log.

The city said crews launched a boat and the youth was rescued at 4:49 p.m.

He was assessed and then taken to hospital in stable condition.

The city said it is not known how long he was in the water or why.

The WFPS responded to around 150 water rescue calls in 2021 and Winnipeggers are reminded to speak to their kids about the dangers of water and that they should stay away from banks of rivers and waterways.

Dog owners are also reminded to keep dogs on leash around waterways.