WFPS saves cat, extinguishes Jamison Avenue fire

WFPS extinguished a fire and saved a cat Friday night.

According to WFPS, crews were called to a two-storey home on Jamison Avenue near Henderson Highway at 10:19 p.m.

WFPS said when firefighters arrived, they noticed smoke coming from the building.

WFPS crews launched an offensive attack and declared the fire to be under control at 10:46 p.m.

Firefighters searched the building and found a cat which was brought to safety.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.