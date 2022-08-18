WGRF welcomes new executive director
Saskatoon-based Western Grains Research Foundation (WGRF) has announced a new executive director.
Wayne Thompson will replace Garth Patterson, who will be retiring in December, after 11 years in the role.
“We are pleased to welcome Wayne to his new role with WGRF,” WGRF Board Chair Dr. Keith Degenhardt said in a press release. “We believe Wayne’s background and experience in agriculture research and his education make him uniquely suited to serve as the WGRF Executive Director.”
Thompson joins the company from Saskatchewan Flax Development Commission where he was the executive director for eight years. He has also been the president of the Flax Council of Canada for the last two years.
He has also worked at the Saskatchewan Ministry of Agriculture, and the Saskatchewan Canola Growers Association.
“I am looking forward to the challenge. I have an engaged group of directors and a tremendous team in the office to work with,” he said in the press release. “WGRF is a leader in agriculture research, and I will work to ensure that WGRF continues to fund crop research to benefit western Canadian grain farmers.”
-
Sherwood Park man charged after police seize GHB, meth, cocaine, and fentanylA Sherwood Park man has been charged after the seizure of a large amount of drugs.
-
Youth production hits stage thanks to Brockville non-profit, local writersA unique musical is set to take the stage in Brockville this weekend, put on by local youth. It’s all thanks to a program aimed to get young people interested and involved with the arts.
-
Edmonton building Canada's largest rooftop solar arrayEdmonton will soon be home to the largest rooftop solar array in the country.
-
Inmate dies while in custody at Stony MountainAn inmate at the Stony Mountain Institution died while in custody.
-
$39 million wastewater treatment plant to benefit four Manitoba communitiesA new wastewater treatment is in the works for rural Manitoba that will service four communities in the southeastern part of the province.
-
Horizon ups its recruitment game, says it’s paying off with 1,300 recruits in five monthsNew Brunswick’s largest health authority is touting big recruitment numbers, saying its focus on attracting and hiring more healthcare workers, using a variety of incentives, is finally paying off.
-
Second case of monkeypox found in GuelphA second case of monkeypox has been reported in the City of Guelph.
-
Officer charged after crashing into OPP cruiserA Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer with the Wellington County detachment has been charged with following too closely after they crashed into a marked OPP cruiser while responding to a call for service.
-
Highway 11 northbound closed due to serious collisionOPP said northbound lanes will be closed at County Road 169 until further notice.