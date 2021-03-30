'What a big animal,' pest control expert says of rodent spotted in downtown Dartmouth

An oversized rodent captured on video in downtown Dartmouth is causing plenty of social media buzz and it's sparking a debate about whether the Halifax area has a growing problem with rats.

"In my mind, I said 'what a big animal,'" said Andrew Wheelock, who owns a pest control company.

When Wheelock looked at the rodent's tail he thought perhaps it was a muskrat, but he's not sure.

"It was a little bit grainy on my phone, so I couldn't tell," Wheelock said.

Regardless of the species, one question lingers: what was it doing roaming around downtown Dartmouth?

Tim Rissesco, the executive director of the Downtown Dartmouth Business Commission, has been asking around looking for theories.

"Often times when you get construction in an urban area, they disturb the rodent population and they spill out," Rissesco said.

That's plausible says Wheelock, but there's also climate to consider.

We've had an easy winter, Wheelock said, and that leads to more rat breeding.

"Populations are up, and in the data from our office we are busier than we have ever been," he said.

The Halifax Regional Municipality says it has not seen a spike in rat spottings in 2021.

"So far this year, the municipality has not received an increase in rat complaints," a city spokesperson said.

For disposing of rats, Wheelock says many home and business owners prefer humane methods of keeping them out, however there are other more aggressive solutions such as trapping, or using a rodenticide or bait.

The HRM says when residents see a see a rat, muskrat, or any oversized rodent, they should call 311.