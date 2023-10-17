'What a great opportunity to get some memorabilia': Royal Canadian Legion, Poppy Store begin their busy time of year

It's hard to keep the shelves stocked at the Ottawa headquarters for the Royal Canadian Legion's Poppy Store as the date draws closer to Nov. 11 -- Remembrance Day.

The online store has many items for Canadians to show their respect and pride every day of the year.

"There are over 1,100 things that you can take a look at and this is a whole array of things like poppy pins and there are pieces of clothing and also mugs, so those types of products," spokesperson Nujma Bond told CTV News Calgary.

Bond says many Canadians aren't aware of poppystore.ca, even though it's been open for a decade.

She says the Legion heard from Canadians looking for a way to remember the sacrifices of veterans year-round with a wide array of products bearing the poppy.

"This year, probably the top product that's literally flying off the shelves is the poppy centre pin that you can put in the centre of your lapel poppy," she said.

"Another popular item so far this year is a gold-rim poppy pin and so is the lawn ornament, which is also new this year.

"Those are probably the top three."

Funds raised through poppystore.ca purchases allow the Legion to operate programs supporting veterans in a number of ways across the country, from mental health support to fly fishing outings.

"Any time somebody is either wearing a piece of clothing or showcasing a poppy during the remembrance period or beyond, when a veteran sees that, he or she feels that they are being remembered," Bond said.

"(That) their colleagues who have fallen are being remembered and that the work that they've done is important, the sacrifice that they've made matters."

Susan Cota agrees.

She has a picture at home of her grandfather, John White, who was a mechanic for the Royal Air Force and worked on the Spitfire.

"Remembrance Day, sadly, is only one day of the year and that's unfortunately not enough for us," she said.

"Because we are really proud of our veterans -- we're really proud of the service members that contribute to our country and to our freedom."

Cota found out about poppystore.ca by accident on social media.

She's already received her first shipment of items.

"I thought wow, what a great opportunity to go in and get some memorabilia and get a sign for my yard and some flags and the little black centre for my (lapel) poppy, so it doesn't keep falling off all year," she said.

"I love the fact that I can order a car magnet that stays on my car all year round ... it doesn't have to just be a (lapel) poppy for 11 days in November."

Bond says every year, the Legion is made aware of products it has not created or approved.

"We find each year that there are many knockoffs," she said.

"So if people want to be 100 per cent sure that what they're purchasing is a Legion product and is something that ultimately goes to help support our veterans, they need to go to poppystore.ca or visit their Legion branch."

Cota says Remembrance Day has always been special for her family and she's proud to show her support of Canada's veterans.

"It's really important that we remember the fallen, but we also remember the ones that are still standing -- the family members of the fallen that are still here," she said.

"When they're driving down the street and they see a sign ... we remember the fallen, but they remember that we remember them and that's what's important."