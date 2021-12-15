'What a journey': Dog lost for 2 weeks found under North Shore ski lift
A lost dog who appears to have gone on a big adventure is back home safe after being spotted under a chairlift at a North Shore ski resort.
Luna, a three-year-old Jindo, was reported missing on Nov. 29 from Lower Lonsdale in North Vancouver.
According to posts on Grouse Mountain's Twitter account, two staff resort staff members spotted the pup under the load platform of the Olympic Express chairlift Tuesday.
One employee crawled under the platform to get to Luna, then gave her his sweater to keep her warm before she was brought to her owners.
"What a journey," the posts said. "Thanks to our amazing team, we were able to reunite Luna with her owners."
A video shared by the resort showed that reunion, with Luna riding down on the Grouse Mountain Skyride in a kennel.
What a journey! Luna, a 3 year old Jindo, went missing from Lower Lonsdale on November 29th and was rescued by our operations team on the mountaintop this morning.
Thanks to our amazing team, we were able to reunite Luna with her owners, Bianca and Kyle this morning ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BLrcYjsMeQ
-
