'What a time to be alive': Calgarians cheer as Canada qualifies for World Cup

Calgary's soccer community was out in full force Sunday, cheering on Canada's men's soccer team as they ultimately punched their ticket to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

With local players like Scott Kennedy and Samuel Adekugbe on the team, Cavalry FC head coach Tommy Wheeldon Jr. is optimistic this era of Canadian soccer will not just be a blip in the history books.

"What a time to be alive if you’re in the game of football!" said Wheeldon Jr. during an appearance on CTV Morning Live. "On the back of the women winning the gold in the Olympics to now the men qualifying for the World Cup for the first time in 36 years, it’s a brilliant time to be involved in soccer in this country.

"It’s a brilliant time to be involved with this but it's also even more special knowing that (in) 2026 there will be another opportunity to play at World Cup.”

Hundreds of Calgary minor soccer players and their families packed a conference room at the Deerfoot Inn and Casino to watch Canada take on Jamaica at BMO field in Toronto. The Canadians claimed a decisive 4-0 victory breaking a 36-year qualifying drought.

"It's a historic moment for Canadian soccer," said Carlo Bruneau with the Calgary Minor Soccer Association. "The enthusiasm for the beautiful game is unmatched. We’re really proud of what our team did but what the community does to consistently and constantly support soccer here in Calgary and Alberta."

Canadian captain Atiba Hutchison has been there for the worst of times in Candian men's' soccer, and now for the best. The 39-year-old has 94 caps under his belt and says this victory was an emotional one.

"I would say the emotion started even before the first whistle went of the game. Just with the buildup toward the game. You know, the energy around (Toronto) and the country, it was just a lot of emotions running through my mind.

"When the final whistle went it was so surreal. I've waited for that moment a very long time."

HERDMAN HELPS CANADA BECOME WINNERS IN SOCCER

This win will no doubt inspire a whole new generation of soccer players in Canada to dream of one day wearing the maple leaf and representing their country on the soccer pitch.

Men's national team head coach John Herdman played a vital role in getting the players to believe in themselves. He's an expert at motivation and getting his team to buy into his message.

"I told these boys right from the beginning, we've got to give this country something to believe in," Herdman said.

"They lost hope and they lost faith. But we're a football country now and they all know it."

Canada wraps up its world cup qualifiers on Wednesday against Panama.