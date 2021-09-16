What about WEM?: Mall releases new vaccination rules

You won’t have to be vaccinated to get into West Edmonton Mall (WEM) — but you will need a shot or a negative test to most things once you get inside.

The biggest mall in the province released its new and evolving policy on Twitter Thursday night.

WEM has opted in to Alberta’s new restriction exemption program which means you’ll have to be vaccinated or show a negative test to eat in a food court or restaurant, swim at the water park or ride the rollercoaster.

Masks are also required everywhere, unless you’re eating, swimming or exercising.

Single-dose vaccination rules take effect Sept. 20 and double-vaccination requirements kick in Oct. 25, although you will need to get those 2 weeks before showing up, the announcement said.

Unvaccinated people will still be able to pickup and takeout food and shop at some stores, WEM said.

Physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and strict mask enforcement are also part of the mall’s plan.