What age groups are less likely to wear a seatbelt?
Ahead of a long weekend seatbelt campaign, OPP are pointing to three age demographics that are least likely to buckle up, based on 10 years of fatality data.
According to police, of the 542 people who died between 2012 and 2021 in collisions where a lack of seatbelt use was a factor in their deaths, vehicle occupants between the ages of 25 and 34 had the highest rate of fatalities, accounting for 24 per cent of the deaths.
The 15 to 24 year age bracket was the second highest group, at 22.3 per cent, followed by 35 to 44 year-olds at 13.5 per cent of those who died without wearing seatbelts.
In 2021, 47 people were killed in OPP-investigated motor vehicle collisions where failure to wear a seatbelt was a factor in the deaths.
The OPP has laid close to 1,000 seatbelt charges so far this year.
-
'A wonderful gift': Ukrainian family moves rent-free into new Port Moody, B.C., apartmentA family of five who fled Bucha, Ukraine, have arrived in British Columbia, where a developer is letting them live rent-free in a new Port Moody apartment building.
-
-
Sault College receives $2M in provincial funding for engineering schoolAs renovations continue at the future site of the School of Engineering at Sault College, the province is providing funding for the project.
-
Businesses caught between rising costs and pinched customersInflation is the leading worry of just over one-third of Canadian businesses, according to a recent survey by Ownr, an RBC Ventures company.
-
Londoner honoured with Sovereign's Medal for 40 years of volunteer workSandi Burns learned in 2019 she would be awarded the Sovereign's Medal for volunteer work. But after the pandemic postponed the event, Lieutenant Governor for Ontario Elizabeth Dowdeswell announced she would visit Burns at her home for the ceremony.
-
Proposed tax on trucks met with disapproval from Sask. politiciansA proposed federal tax expansion on half ton trucks is being condemned in the Saskatchewan Legislature, a proposal Ottawa said came from an independent advisory body.
-
-
Gloves come off: NDP ties Kevin Falcon to unpopular Liberal cuts ahead of byelectionAhead of a byelection that's expected to give new BC Liberal leader Kevin Falcon a seat at the provincial legislature, the NDP are on the attack, as part of a strategy to link him to past unpopular decisions.
-
‘Have you seen my wheels?’: Unusual theft north of FergusThe County of Wellington is asking for the public’s help.