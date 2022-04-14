What age groups are less likely to wear a seatbelt?

Ahead of a long weekend seatbelt campaign, OPP are pointing to three age demographics that are least likely to buckle up, based on 10 years of fatality data.

According to police, of the 542 people who died between 2012 and 2021 in collisions where a lack of seatbelt use was a factor in their deaths, vehicle occupants between the ages of 25 and 34 had the highest rate of fatalities, accounting for 24 per cent of the deaths.

The 15 to 24 year age bracket was the second highest group, at 22.3 per cent, followed by 35 to 44 year-olds at 13.5 per cent of those who died without wearing seatbelts.

In 2021, 47 people were killed in OPP-investigated motor vehicle collisions where failure to wear a seatbelt was a factor in the deaths.

The OPP has laid close to 1,000 seatbelt charges so far this year.