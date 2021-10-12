What an aurora! Calgary treated to magnificent northern lights display

This was a mixed-bag weekend.

After periods of snow and graupel, we opened up for clearer conditions and a beautiful magnetic storm over Alberta.

The next three days will be a struggle to break free of a settling trough. The BC interior will be inundated with periods of snow showers, as will the higher-elevated portions of our province off the foothills.

The dropping-in of this low pressure system is going to full court press us with chillier air, creating a drastic drop from seasonal tomorrow. Then, the pull-back begins, and we find ourselves above normal just in time for the weekend.

How many of you took JD's advice last night?

look up, #YYC. pic.twitter.com/cnVifUHtKl

NOAA saw this one coming from a mile (or a hundred-million miles) away – a moderate geomagnetic storm fired off from the sun, producing this aurora forecast:

And boy, did it deliver! It's quite rare to get an aurora that strong through light pollution, but hey, our photos of the day prove it's possible! This can happen when an exceptional amount of protons and electrons smack into gases in our upper atmosphere, producing billions of tiny chemical reactions, or "flashes." The resultant effect is brilliance.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Today:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: building cloud, low -4 C

Wednesday:

Mainly cloudy, scattered afternoon showers

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -1 C

Thursday:

Mostly cloudy

Daytime high: 10 C

Friday:

Sunny

Daytime high: 14 C

Evening: mainly clear, low -1 C

Saturday:

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 16 C

Evening: cloudy periods, low 4 C

On to those aurora pics:

Tito in Airdrie said "I've lived here for 50 years and never seen them this bright under city lights":

Henry caught them in Fort St John:

And Karen spotted them north of Calgary:

The sheer avalanche of #aurora photos that have come out is staggering and brilliant and a wonderful show of community in our province. https://t.co/mOYwrs9ZNX pic.twitter.com/M9M9FeQ0uc

Well, that got some good response!

Here's more.

Credit for all photos in the Alt texts, and full collection at the Facebook link in the first tweet.#Aurora #Alberta #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/JXffDlyeFZ

This was a special event. If you took some, send them by and I'll try to feature them tomorrow! You can submit your photos here, email me directly here, or tweet them over!