What are people dressing up as this year for Halloween?

With Halloween only one week away, retailers that sell costumes and decorations are getting busy.

In a year where many shows and movies came out, it seems like that's what people are dressing up as this year.

"This year Top Gun has been really big. We've had the costumes for a few years the covid delayed the arrival of the movie, so the demand is keeping up with that," said the owner of Party City North Bay, Ryan Frost.

"Squid Games is out there a little bit. It's going to follow that same trend, we're stocked for it now, and probably next year when a new season airs it will kick back up."

People are also getting creative this year and making their own costumes.

"Customers have always wanted very unique costumes, one a kind costumes. So we've changed our direction and we're going into much more of a used focus and a DIY focus," said Value Village manager Mathieu Mayott.

"Previously, we'd be buying a lot of pre-made costumes, pre-packaged costumes. Now we're going into the used costumes, vintage clothing, unique stuff that people are putting costumes together with."

With inflation, the cost of Halloween costumes has also gone up.

Frost told CTV News there's still ways for people to afford to be able to dress up this year.

"It ranges from as low as, at full price $15 for some of the kids, up to some of our top end costumes are $100," he said.

"But, since the summer, we started with a little over 2,000 costumes at clearance price and now I'm down to about 600. So it's a chance for people to get a costume for $10 to $20 when they could be paying $60 or $70."