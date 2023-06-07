What are your thoughts on Windsor's environment? The city wants to know
The City of Windsor is looking for resident’s input on the state of its environment.
Residents are asked to take part in a survey that will help contribute to the latest Report on the State of our Environment (ROSE) until the end of June.
The city says this is the fourth ROSE since 2008 and is identified in Windsor’s Environmental Master Plan (EMP) as a way to monitor its implementation and progress. The report also allows the city to track specific environmental indicators over time, with the hope they will improve as a result of changes to policy and operation as well as community action.
The ROSE will reflect the “realignment of goals” included in the 2017 EMP, and will separate air and water quality into two separate goals to allow for a specific focus on each.
The report will provide trends in data collected since 2007 and will be updated every four or five years, the city says.
As part of the reporting process, residents are asked to take park in the Environmental Attitudes Survey to help officials gain insight into the community’s opinions about Windsor’s environment.
The results will help the city to prioritize and make decisions impacting the community and local environment.
