What being fully vaccinated means for Manitoba restaurant patrons

Manitoba is set to begin its first phase of reopening this weekend, and the rules include certain benefits for fully vaccinated people.

Beginning at 12:01 a.m. on June 26, restaurants and bars are permitted to reopen at 25 per cent capacity indoors and 50 per cent capacity outdoors. The province noted that people seated together for indoor dining need to be from the same household -- unless they’re fully vaccinated.

“Those who are fully immunized are able to dine indoors with people from other households,” said Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, at a news conference on Wednesday.

For outdoor dining, tables are limited to a maximum of eight people, who can be from different households regardless of immunization status.

The province notes that more benefits for fully immunized Manitobans will be announced next month, including increased capacity for fully immunized people at weddings, funerals, faith-based gatherings, as well as other gatherings. This will be based on the continued vaccination rate increase and improvements to Manitoba’s COVID-19 situation.

This news comes after Manitoba exceeded its first reopening vaccination target, as 71.6 per cent of Manitobans aged 12 and older have now received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 28.8 per cent have received their second dose.

Fully vaccinated people are those who have had their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for at least two weeks.