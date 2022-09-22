'What better collaboration than nature and beer?' Local brewery creates unique natural setting

The Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority (LTVCA) has partnered with Red Barn Brewing Co. to create a unique natural setting, where visitors can reserve private fire pit areas while enjoying a local beverage of their choice.

Earlier this week, LTVCA and Red Barn Brewing staff led Blenheim high school students to plant the site in Carolinian species trees and shrubs. Next year, teams will return to install native grasses and wildflowers.

“What better collaboration than nature and beer?” said Red Barn Brewing co-owner Denny Vervaet. “There is still lots to do, but we plan on launching this ‘experience’ late summer of 2023.”

Vervaet said it was a “no-brainer” to partner with LTVCA on the collaborative project, noting hundreds of young trees now surround the area where five fire pits will soon be.

“They cover the nature very well and we cover the beer,” Vervaet told CTV News. “This is going to be a fun experience for local travelers, local residents and what better way to have some time with your family spent by the fire.”

Red Barn Brewing opened in July of 2020 and quickly became a tourist destination and local landmark, playing host to community events, concerts and comic nights.

“You take away the technology, you sit around, you share some stories. We put the logs on the fire for you and it's all ready to go,” Vervaet continued.

“It is always rewarding to get trees planted, this project takes it a step further with the educational component of having many people learn about our unique Carolinian Zone Species here in Chatham-Kent,” Randall Van Wagner, manager of conservation lands and services with LTVCA said.

Van Wagner explained current tree cover in Chatham-Kent sits between 3-5 per cent, noting it’s critical to use native plant species.

“I think it's important. A lot of times when we plant trees with a farmer, we can plant 10,000 trees but nobody really sees them or learns about them. Here there's an educational component,” he said.

“Native species here in Ontario, things like oak, maple, hickory or pine, these are trees that are adapted to this area and our conditions. If you take for example a Norway maple, something from Europe, our wildlife here are not adapted to it. Same with birds. Birds migrate through this area. So it's important we provide species that they can use and benefit from.”

Van Wagner said he envisions educational QR codes and conservation staff providing private tours of the new natural setting.

He added the trees should mature within five-10 years while Red Barn staff anticipates opening the space within the year to let guests sample a wide array of beer styles in a rural farm setting.

Vervaet exclaimed, “we're pretty excited that we got some trees in the ground and we're ready to roll here.”