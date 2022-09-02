What can Toronto parents expect on the first day of school?

Most students will be returning to the classroom on Wednesday following two years of chaotic and fluctuating schedules, often alternating between in-class and virtual learning, with multiple pandemic health measures in place.

But this year, there will be no new COVID-19 protocols when Ontario students enter their school doors on Sept. 7.

Here’s what you need to know:

The majority of students will return to the classroom in person this year. Less than 5,000 elementary and secondary students have signed up for remote learning, according to the Toronto District School Board (TDSB). This marks a significant decline from the nearly 25,000 students who chose to stay at home in 2021-2022.

There is a dedicated online secondary school for individuals who have chosen to remain at home while elementary students will still be considered an active member of their school communities.

While caregivers and staff will not have to fill out an electronic form prior to coming to school every day, students and staff are being asked to do self-assessments daily. If someone feels sick, the TDSB says they should stay home.

Mandatory self-isolation guidelines have been changed, meaning that students and their family members no longer need to stay home for a minimum of five days before returning to the classroom. Instead, Ontario health officials have said that ill individuals, no matter their age, should stay home when symptomatic. They can return to school 24 hours after they stop experiencing symptoms, regardless of vaccination status or whether they still test positive for COVID-19.

This is going to be the first fall semester since the beginning of the pandemic in which masking will not be mandatory.

Masking remains optional for students and staff, the ministry of education has confirmed. The Ontario government lifted mandatory masking on March 21 and the province’s chief medical officer of health reiterated this week that there are no direct plans to change the policy.

“We are strongly encouraging school boards and schools to promote a respectful and inclusive environment for students and staff who choose to wear a mask or not at school,” Dr. Kieran Moore said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“We're also asking students and visitors to continue to self screen every day using the school and childcare screening tool available online.”

Moore said that he is encouraging individuals who have been ill to wear a mask up to 10 days after their symptoms stop to help prevent any further spread of respiratory illnesses.

The TDSB has said that medical masks will continue to be available for students who request them, as well as rapid antigen test kits.

Toronto students will also no longer need to cohort with a single group or class. Cohorting was a policy put in place during the pandemic in which schools tried to keep the same group of students together in an effort to control outbreaks should they arise.

Students have been promised “a full school experience” by the Ontario government, including extra curricular activities such as sports, clubs and field trips. However, this promise is largely dependent on school boards and staff, as most of these programs are run by volunteers.

The TDSB has said that more than 16,000 institutional-grade HEBA filters have been installed and at least one is in every classroom. Caretaking staff will continue to perform routine cleaning throughout the day, as well as “enhanced cleaning” of high-touch surfaces.

COVID-19 vaccination is not required for students or staff.