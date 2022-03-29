What Canada's average home price can buy in Saskatoon

This month, Canada's average home price hit a high of $816,720 in February, according to the Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA).

The record high was driven by sales in the Vancouver and Toronto areas, which the CREA says are "two of Canada’s most active and expensive housing markets."

Sales were up roughly 60 per cent in local markets across Canada with "some big jumps" in Calgary and Edmonton, the CREA says.

According to the Saskatchewan Realtors Association, Saskatoon's "benchmark" price for a home reached a comparatively thrifty $330,600 in February.

Here are five examples of what a buyer can move into for similar amounts in Saskatoon.

Price: $759,900

Details: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This Varsity View home's listing highlights the home's ample natural light and a legal two-bedroom basement suite. The backyard is "zero-maintenance" thanks to artificial turf, allowing the home's owner to spend more time enjoying its two-tiered deck.

Price: $779,900

Details: 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This semi-detached home is located within walking distance of Royal University Hospital, the University of Saskatchewan and Broadway Avenue. Designed and built as an infill property, its listing boasts "cohesive architectural styling" and says the home's finished basement — featuring a family room and a playroom — sets a "new bar for basement experiences."

Price: $774,900

Details: 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

This two-storey Briarwood home is for sale by its original owner. It's located on a cul-de-sac with access to the area's natural parkways, according to its listing. The home features an open-concept great room and its "spectacular" backyard features a large patio and a gas fireplace.

Price: $769,900

Details: 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This five-bedroom bungalow in Evergreen backs on to a park and walking trail, according to its listing.The home features a "gourmet kitchen" and a bright office that can be used as a bedroom. The basement is fully finished with two bedrooms, a family room and a room that can serve as a gym or den.

Price: $799,900

Details: 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

This listing is for a penthouse condo overlooking the South Saskatchewan river. Its two family room spaces offer unobstructed views, according to its listing. The property comes equipped with jacuzzi tubs, a built in sound system, heated ceramic tile floors and insulated interior walls for "very quiet living."