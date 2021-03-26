What caused the fiery light show across B.C. skies? Officials say it wasn't a meteor

A fiery light show illuminated B.C. skies Thursday night, but in spite of its appearance, weather officials say it wasn't a meteor.

Residents across the Pacific coast shared photos to social media, showing a streak of light across dark sky. It could still be faintly seen early Friday morning.

While the U.S. National Weather Service in Seattle initially said the phenomenon looked like a meteor, it later confirmed it was actually debris from a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket that failed to complete its re-entry burn.

The agency said the object was moving too quickly to be a bolide, which is an extremely bright meteor.

"Typical man-made objects obtain low Earth orbit at speeds around 17,500 m.p.h. As they re-enter the Earth's atmosphere, the angle must be just right. If it's too steep, they burn up," the weather service said on Twitter.

"If the angle is too small, they risk 'skimming' the atmosphere like a stone on water."

SpaceX has not yet commented on the rocket debris.

