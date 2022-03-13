What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?

The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.

Last month, the province announced it planned to lift all restrictions by March 15, including the end to vaccine and mask mandates.

Over the last month, the province has eliminated capacity limits at venues such as restaurants, entertainment venues and gatherings at private residences.

Young people ages 12 to 17 no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or recent testing to participate in indoor sports and recreation, and close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 are no longer required to self-isolate.

Then on March 1, Manitoba lifted proof of vaccination requirements in most settings. However, businesses can still choose to keep the requirement.

Now, coming up on March 15, the province is lifting mask requirements, including in schools and child-care facilities.

Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said he still recommends wearing masks indoors when physical distancing is not possible.

- With files from CTV Charles Lefebvre.