What changes are coming to Manitoba's public health orders this week?
The Manitoba government is making big changes to public health orders this coming week.
Last month, the province announced it planned to lift all restrictions by March 15, including the end to vaccine and mask mandates.
Over the last month, the province has eliminated capacity limits at venues such as restaurants, entertainment venues and gatherings at private residences.
Young people ages 12 to 17 no longer have to provide proof of vaccination or recent testing to participate in indoor sports and recreation, and close contacts of a person who tests positive for COVID-19 are no longer required to self-isolate.
Then on March 1, Manitoba lifted proof of vaccination requirements in most settings. However, businesses can still choose to keep the requirement.
Now, coming up on March 15, the province is lifting mask requirements, including in schools and child-care facilities.
Dr. Brent Roussin, Manitoba’s chief provincial public health officer, said he still recommends wearing masks indoors when physical distancing is not possible.
- With files from CTV Charles Lefebvre.
-
The end of mask mandates, March Break, and Valentine's Day 2.0: Five stories to watch in Ottawa this weekCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
-
Conservation authority warns of water risks with spring thawWith the upcoming change in season, the local conservation authority is reminding everyone to be careful around local waterways.
-
COVID restrictions remain at some businesses and sectorsIt wasn’t an easy decision, but the owners of Fig Studio Kitchen in Ripley have decided to keep asking their patrons for vaccine passports, until the end of March
-
Transport truck full of live fish rolls over on busy Toronto highwayA ramp at one of Toronto's busiest highway interchanges has been shut down after a tractor-trailer carrying live fish rolled over.
-
Regulator fines engineers 8 years after Mount Polley disaster in B.C.Three engineers have been disciplined nearly eight years after British Columbia's worst mining disaster.
-
Bottle drive collecting donations to support humanitarian efforts in UkraineA week-long bottle drive in Edmonton is collecting donations to support humanitarian and military aid efforts in Ukraine.
-
Rainfall warning issued as storm approaches Metro VancouverEnvironment and Climate Change Canada has issued a rainfall warning for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley and Howe Sound ahead of "an extended period of heavy rain" expected Sunday evening.
-
Ice fishing season coming to a closeWith the upcoming change in season, many anglers in the area are preparing to wrap up ice fishing throughout Lake Simcoe.
-
Comedy show raising money for Sault Helping HandsThe Way Too Funny Comedy Tour is making a stop at The Machine Shop in Sault Ste. Marie later this month and part of the proceeds raised will be going toward Sault Ste. Marie Helping Hands