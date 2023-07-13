What do Hollywood strikes mean for Manitoba's film industry

The ongoing writers strike in the United States, now mixed with an actors union joining the fold, could lead to some problems in Manitoba's film industry.

Rob Bruinooge, the interim CEO and film commissioner for Manitoba Film and Music, said when the writers strike first started there wasn't any major concern in Manitoba.

"We have a balanced production cycle, generally. We don't have big highs or lows. So, we've had some good domestic production that I think carried our crews through, you know, this period of time," said Bruinooge.

"I think the challenge that we're looking at now is the (Screen Actors Guild) strike. That does take it to another level."

Bruinooge is referring to the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFRTA) strike. The union representing Hollywood's actors voted Thursday for a work stoppage after talks for a new contract broke down.

The actors will be joining the writers in the first joint strike in more than six decades.

"With the American talent corps from SAG being unable to work, it is going to impact the greenlighting of productions," Bruinooge said.

When the writers went on strike, Bruinooge said production could still start for scripts that were already finished and ready to be shot. That is not the case with the SAG strike.

"If you all of a sudden limit high-priced US talent that sells tickets, there's no greenlighting at that stage."

Bruinooge expects this strike could go on for some time, as both sides seem to be far apart in negotiations and they are prepared to dig their heels in.

In a statement released Thursday, The Alliance of Canadian Cinema, Television and Radio Artists (ACTRA), said it stands in solidarity with members of SAG-AFTRA.

"ACTRA members stand shoulder to shoulder with SAG-AFTRA performers fighting for a fair deal. Their issues are our issues and performers deserve respect and fair compensation for the value they bring to every production," the statement said.

While the strikes could impact some bigger ticket items from coming to Manitoba, Bruinooge said local content – which he thinks will get a boost from the federal government's bill C-18 – will continue to thrive in the province.

"The domestic production pipeline is going to be strong for a number of years. So we're going to continue to position Manitoba to capture as much of that business as we can," said Bruinooge.

- with files from The Associated Press