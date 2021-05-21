What do Manitoba's new restrictions mean for provincial parks, campgrounds and cottages?

With the May long weekend coming up, the Manitoba government is reminding those heading to provincial parks, campgrounds and cottages that they must adhere to provincial health orders.

On Thursday, the Manitoba government announced the latest round of public health restrictions, which will take effect on May 22 at 12:01 a.m. Under the new public health orders, outdoor gatherings with people from different households are prohibited, and only one person from each household will be allowed to go into a business.

These measures will remain in effect until May 26.

The Manitoba government is reminding residents heading to campsites for the May long weekend that they are not allowed visitors unless they are from your immediate household. The province noted that rules for campsites are the same as for private residences, and outdoor gatherings with anyone not from your household are not allowed.

Campers must wear face masks inside buildings, which includes washrooms, offices and visitor centres. The province asks campers to bring their own hand sanitizer, and to ensure they pack up everything they brought to the campground, including trash and recycling.

If possible, campers are also asked to buy and print their park vehicle permits online ahead of time, and to have their campsite reservation confirmations.

The province noted that washrooms and shower facilities at provincial parks will be cleaned frequently.

Anyone heading to a provincial park, campground or cottage must continue to following social distancing protocols and stick to the safety fundamentals for COVID-19. The province said this is especially important in public areas such as campgrounds, trails, beaches, playgrounds, washrooms and shower buildings.

Those heading to their cottage are reminded to limit the number of contacts they encounter during their trips by gathering supplies and fueling up near home, and avoiding any extra stops along the way to their cottage.

Conservation officers will be enforcing public health orders at provincial parks, and park patrols, attendants, interpreters and beach safety services will provide education and monitor compliance.

Those heading to cottages and campsites are also reminded to check for local rules on campfires.