What does it mean if you're told your COVID-19 test results are cancelled?
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
Officials with the Manitoba government are explaining what it means if you are told your COVID-19 test result has been cancelled, emphasizing that the term may be a bit misleading because people will still receive their results.
At a news conference on Thursday, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer explained people are told their result has been cancelled their swab goes to a lab that is already at capacity. He said the swab is then sent to another lab for processing.
“It’s not that the test is cancelled. Just at that lab, it’s moved to another one and that result will come back to those individuals,” Helwer said.
The minister added that saying a test is cancelled is an “unfortunate use of wording.”
