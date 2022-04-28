What does Ontario’s new tax credit for seniors’ home care mean?
The Doug Ford government is proposing a new tax credit for seniors receiving care at home to cover some of the costs of medical devices, nurse’s visits or even the cost of dentures, wheelchairs or scooters.
Meant to add on to the existing provincial and federal medical expense tax credits, the Seniors Care at Home Tax Credit offers a 25 per cent tax break on a senior’s at-home medical costs up to $6,000.
The maximum amount the credit can net is $1,500.
Under the terms of the new credit, anyone 70 or older can claim expenses associated with home nurse visits, a hospital bed at home, wheelchairs, attendants, canes, oxygen, eyeglasses or hearing aids.
The credit is refundable and anyone earning up to $65,000 can qualify.
It is estimated to cost taxpayers $110 million this year and help up to 200,000 seniors.
-
-
Man stabbed in southeast Calgary Thursday nightCalgary police are on scene of a stabbing in New Brighton.
-
Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames.
-
Man dead after shooting in Toronto's Swansea neighbourhoodA man is in critical condition after being found without vital signs in a car in Toronto’s Swansea neighbourhood
-
Police investigation, public outcry following B.C. woman's medically assisted deathAn Abbotsford grandmother whose medically-assisted death was carried out while she suffered from complex medical and mental health issues has triggered a rare police investigation and become a rallying cry for advocates and analysts who fear vulnerable Canadians are seeing death as the only option.
-
Ottawa police investigate evening stabbing on Rideau StreetOttawa police say a man is in serious but stable condition in hospital after an evening stabbing in the downtown area.
-
RCMP investigating 'very disturbing' incident outside Surrey mosquePolice are investigating a "very disturbing" incident targeting worshippers outside a Surrey, B.C., mosque on Wednesday evening.
-
Acid spill simulation in Sudbury helps officials prepare for a real crisisGlencore along with community partners came together Thursday for a full-scale emergency exercise simulating an acid spill.
-
Jewish community concerned for safety amid sharp rise in antisemitism in B.C.There were a record number of antisemitic incidents reported across the country last year, according to a new audit by Jewish advocacy group B'nai Brith Canada.