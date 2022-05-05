What fans can expect at Garth Brooks' Stadium Tour stop in Edmonton
Country music fans heading to Edmonton to see Garth Brooks’ Stadium Tour on June 25 can expect a “guaranteed good time,” according to the country music legend.
Brooks spoke to CTV News on Thursday and said those who attended his show in Regina back in 2019 will know exactly what he means by that.
“It’s so warm and it’s so real,” Brooks said in an interview with CTV News Thursday. “I didn’t think stadium shows could be, so I’m in love with now the tens of thousands of people singing your stuff back at you, that’s a very wonderful thing to get to see.”
Brooks agreed that Canadians love country music but also went as far as to say he believes Canadians may be the most knowledgeable fans as well.
“[Canadians] also on top of that maybe the most knowledgeable about country music and its history and songs there,” Brooks said.
“There’s not a song you can pull out from any decade that they’re [Canadians] are not going to jump at and start singing every word of it.”
Tickets for the show at Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium are on sale for the general public Friday, May 6 at 10 a.m. for $104.95.
-
Victim of fatal Olympic Village stabbing identifiedVancouver police have publicly identified the 51-year-old woman who was stabbed to death in the city's Olympic Village neighbourhood over the weekend.
-
This Armenian pizzeria in Toronto is the home of a nearly century-old recipeFor some, comfort food is a grilled cheese oozing with cheddar plunged into ketchup or a bottomless bowl of steaming hot ramen. For others, it’s lahmajoun.
-
Arcade Fire announces concert in Edmonton as part of 2022 world tourFor the first time since 2017, Arcade Fire will return to Edmonton during their world tour slated to start later this year.
-
Debt, reserves, or cuts: Windsor council to debate how to pay for battery plant landsWindsor city council will meet next week to debate the best way to pay for $53 million for land to be acquired for the future site of the 45 gigawatt Stellantis-LGES battery plant on the city’s east end.
-
'It shows what the east coast can do': Moncton, Halifax excited for world juniorsThere was still a buzz in the air the day after Moncton was announced as a co-host for the 2023 World Junior Hockey Championships.
-
Remains of missing woman Chelsea Poorman found outside Vancouver homeThe search for Chelsea Poorman, a young Indigenous woman who disappeared back in 2020, has ended in tragedy after her remains were found outside a vacant home in Vancouver's Shaughnessy neighbourhood.
-
Halifax excited to host World Junior Hockey ChampionshipDowntown Halifax Business Commission CEO, Paul MacKinnon, says the timing is perfect for the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship to be coming back to the Maritimes.
-
Strong winds may have caused motorcycle to collide with semi on highway: RCMPA 64-year-old Manitoba man is in critical condition after police say a motorcycle collided with a semi-truck on the highway.
-
Ottawa police believe there may be other victims after school bus driver convicted of sexual assaultOttawa police say investigators believe there may be other victims after a school bus driver in the Ottawa area was convicted of several counts of sexual assault.