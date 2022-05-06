What happened to all the lifeguards?
An official with an Ontario attraction says it is struggling to find lifeguards as the weather starts to heat up.
"It’s not only an Ontario problem, it’s happening right across Canada, and in the United States," said Steve Mayer, the general manager of Wet 'n' Wild Toronto.
"Most parks from what I’ve seen are down 30 per cent in applications from lifeguards."
Mayer said people are interested in applying but a couple of things are influencing theme parks.
"COVID really impacted our industry. A lot of kids weren’t able to get in pools so their licences expired, and, in the meantime, found other jobs."
Mayer said getting young people trained as lifeguards is important but he added that process certainly takes time.
"It takes 20 to 30 hours of training to become an attendant or an assistant lifeguard. And then again, it can be years for full lifeguards."
Despite the shortage in North America, Mayer said Wet 'n' Wild Toronto does, in fact, have enough lifeguards at the facility in Brampton, so this shortage will just mean those young people will be working more hours.
-
Fire in North Point Douglas leaves 11 people displacedA fire on Sunday in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas neighbourhood has left 11 people displaced.
-
‘No, you are not seeing things’: Passenger spotted riding on back of truckOPP West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger.
-
Fatal stabbing reported near elementary school in Coquitlam overnightInvestigators confirm they have been called after a homicide near an elementary school in Coquitlam in the early hours of Sunday morning.
-
Winners of the second round of East Coast Music AwardsThe second round of 2022 East Coast Music Awards were handed out at a ceremony Sunday in Fredericton, following Thursday night's awards show.
-
Arrest made in Waterloo break-in investigation: WRPSA man has been arrested and charged in connection to a commercial break-in in Waterloo on Saturday.
-
Second round of East Coast Music Award winners announced in FrederictonAnother round of winners was announced Sunday at the annual East Coast Music Awards in Fredericton.
-
Death of man found injured on bridge being investigated as homicideOfficers with the Winnipeg Police Service are investigating a homicide after a man, who was found critically injured on a bridge, died in hospital.
-
80-1 shot Rich Strike races to huge upset in Kentucky DerbyRich Strike came charging up the rail to overtake the leaders in the closing strides for a stunning 80-1 upset in the Kentucky Derby.
-
Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong's next leaderJohn Lee, a hard-line security chief who oversaw a crackdown on Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement, was elected as the city's next leader on Sunday in a vote cast by a largely pro-Beijing committee.