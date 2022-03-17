What happened to Kay Kermode? Mounties looking for answers 32 years after senior's homicide

It's been 32 years since 73-year-old Kathleen Kermode was found killed in her West Vancouver home and Mounties are still looking for both a motive and a suspect.

The RCMP issued an appeal for information Wednesday, saying the case remains unsolved.

Kermode, who went by Kay, was killed sometime overnight between March 17 and 18, 1990. Investigators believe a suspect got into Kermode's home by using a ladder to access her raised deck and entering through a sliding glass door.

Police said Kermode was stabbed "several times" and her 1982 green VW Jetta was taken. The Jetta was found abandoned not far away and was blocking the road. A neighbour spotted the car and, thinking it was in an odd place, tried to get a hold of Kermode.

Police were eventually called and Kermode was found dead in her home. Investigators still don't know why she was killed or who may be responsible.

"We will continue to work on, revisit and scrutinize this case," said Sgt. Jeff Shore in a news release Wednesday.

"No matter how many years pass by, we remain committed to finding justice for Kay and, obviously, for her family who still seek answers."

Kermode was a retired school teacher and lived alone at her waterfront property in the Sunset Beach area off Highway 99. Investigators said she was still very socially active and enjoyed reading and theatre. She was described as "a victim in every sense of the word."

"Even though so much time has passed, we still seek closure and wonder just what happened to our Aunt Kay," said Allison Kermode, a surviving niece of the victim, in a statement through police.

"We are grateful the police are still searching for answers and hopeful that something will come to light to assist the investigation."

With the appeal for information, police shared a video from Crime Stoppers that has a re-enactment of the homicide recorded on June 1, 1990. The video shows, with actors, a suspect entering a woman's home and appearing to stab her several times, as described by investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Squamish RCMP's general investigation section at 604-892-6100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can leave a tip with Crime Stoppers.

Warning: Some viewers may find the re-enactment disturbing. It was filmed with actors on June 1, 1990.