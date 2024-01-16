What happened to Le-Roi La France? RCMP issue appeal in case of man missing for 60 years

The last time anyone saw Le-Roi La France was on March 20, 1964. On Tuesday, Coquitlam RCMP asked the public for help figuring out what happened to him.

La France was 19 years old at the time of his disappearance. If he is alive, he is now 79.

Coquitlam RCMP said in a news release that it took over the missing person investigation in 2016, "when it was believed he may have resided in Coquitlam in 1964."

"Although foul play is not suspected, it has also not been completely ruled out," the release reads.

Asked by CTV News which agency had conduct of the investigation before 2016, Coquitlam Mounties clarified that their file began then "as a result of a delayed missing person report."

Police described La France as an Indigenous man with short brown hair, brown eyes and a slim build. They said he stands 5'5" tall and wears glasses.

"This year, Le-Roi will have been missing for 60 years," said Staff Sgt. Ed Yoshiyama, Coquitlam RCMP's investigative services support commander, in the release.

"We haven’t given up hope that we might find new information to aid in our search for answers in this historical missing case. We are asking if anyone has seen him or knows of his whereabouts, please contact the Coquiltam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2016-10428."