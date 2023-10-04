What has the Manitoba NDP promised to do now that they are elected

Now that the Manitoba NDP has formed government in the province, here is a look back at what they have promised to do once elected.

FISCAL PROMISES

Balance the budget during their first term of government

Keep the 50 per cent education property tax rebate by removing it off Manitobans' tax bill

Never raise the PST, a promise NDP Leader Wab Kinew made during a leaders' debate

Lift the PST for new rental builds

Cut the ¢14/litre gas tax on clear gasoline and diesel 'while inflation remains high'. The time frame is estimated somewhere between six and 12 months.

Create a broad middle-class tax cut by indexing tax brackets

Give the PUB “new powers” to review, investigate and regulate retail gasoline prices

Freeze hydro rates for one year and keep Manitoba Hydro public

Ban surge pricing on hydro rates

Create a $700 renters tax credit, and make legislation strengthening rent control by preventing landlords from applying for unnecessary and large rent increases and prevent them from passing along increases that have not been approved.

Double the fertility tax credit and the Manitoba Parental Benefit

Provide the Manitoba film and video production tax credit up front

End a funding freeze to municipalities to help them pay for policing

HEALTHCARE PROMISES

EDUCATION PROMISES

Expand $10-a-day child care for school-aged children to include holidays, summer months, and professional development days, at a cost of $10 million annually

Reduce class sizes for the youngest learners so kids get more one-on-one attention, and hire more EAs to help kids with additional needs

Implement a universal nutrition program in every school across the province

Strengthen the K-12 curriculum with a specific focus on math and reading

Increase STEM programming at high schools in coordination with post-secondary institutions

Create an Assistant Deputy Minister position for Indigenous Excellence and establish more Indigenous language programs in schools, and restore the assistant deputy minister position in the Bureau de l’education francaise

Increase funding for French-language education at all levels, and develop a strategy to train and recruit more French teachers

Bring in new P3 accountability legislation

Repeal Bill 33 — the Advanced Education Administration Amendment Act — which allows the government to issue guidelines on tuition fees

Provide health coverage for International students at Manitoba post-secondaries, and increase funding for student burseries

SENIORS CARE PROMISES

Create an independent seniors advocate to give oversight in senior's care

Build new personal care homes to replace the existing ones crippled during the COVID-19 pandemic, a promise NDP Leader Wab Kinew made during a leaders' forum. The NDP have also promised to add more personal care home beds.

Hire 100 homecare workers for seniors by offering hiring incentives and mileage increases

NORTHERN AND RURAL HEALTH PROMISES

Build a new emergency room in Eriksdale

Create 10 new doctors training seats for medical students in Brandon

Add a new MRI machine to the Thompson Hospital in order to improve diagnostic services in the north

Restoring birthing services to Northern Manitoba, including in Pimicikamak Cree Nation and Norway House

Support recruitment efforts for the new Pimicikamak Cree Nation nursing station and add dialysis care for diabetes patients

Restore and double the rural doctor recruitment fund

Restore the Northern Patient Transport Program

INFRASTRUCTURE PROMISES

Implement 24-hour maintenance on highways

Create a new airport at Wasagamack First Nation

Support funding for road improvements for PR 280 to benefit Tataskweyak Cree Nation, PR 374 to benefit Pimicikamak Cree Nation and PR 391 to benefit Nisichawayasihk Cree Nation

Improve safety on Highway 6 with more rest stops

Build new Park Community Centre in Brandon which includes a new childcare centre, at a cost of $1 million

Build a new gym and track at Kelvin highschool

Renew the main entrance of the Franco-Manitoban Cultural Centre in St. Boniface

CRIME AND SAFETY PROMISES

Improve bail measures by implementing the National Police Federation's recommendations on bail reform, including support for better data sharing among law enforcement, investments in rural broadband to improve bail monitoring and introducing standard qualifications for those who conduct bail hearings.

Establishing a supervised consumption site in Downtown Winnipeg

Bring in a new Unexplained Wealth Act requiring drug dealers and gangsters to explain how they got their large homes and expensive cars

Create a $2.5 million rebate program on security updates such as alarms and cameras purchased by families and small businesses.

Hire 100 mental health workers to work with police while responding to non-violent calls, at a cost of $12 million annually

End chronic homelessness in two terms by getting people into homes faster, at a cost $20 million annually.

Develop a public safety strategy focusing on youth crime

Replace the Dauphin Jail with a Centre for Justice in Dauphin, including addictions recovery and rehabilitation programming

Fund 40 firefighters at proposed new fire hall in Waverley West once it’s built by the city

ENVIRONMENTAL PROMISES

Offer a $4,000 rebate for new electric and hybrid vehicles and a $2,500 rebate for used ones.

Sign federal commitment to protect 30% of land and ocean by 2030.

Restore funding to nine environmental organizations such as the Manitoba Eco-Network that was cut in 2020

Create an Affordable Home Energy Program to fund the conversion of 5,000 homes to geothermal heating and cooling and hire 1,000 contractors to install the systems, at a cost of $32.5 million per year for four years.

Work with municipalities and the federal government to launch a rail-relocation study

Build a low-carbon energy hub to power new low-carbon buses on order by Winnipeg Transit

Make the province's energy grid net-zero by 2035

MMIWG PROMISES

Support a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, though no specific funding amount has been committed

Make Orange Shirt Day a statutory holiday

Enhance and rename the Gender Based Violence Committee of Cabinet to become the 'MMIWG2S and Gender Based Violence Committee of Cabinet' to prioritize MMIWG2S and the implementation of the National Inquiry’s 231 Calls to Justice

Create 24/7 drop-in centres in Winnipeg, Brandon, and Thompson for Indigenous women, girls, and two-spirited people

Appoint a Special Advisor on Indigenous Women’s Issues

Create a specific Indigenous Victim Services Unit within the Department of Justice

Initiate a provincial database of MMIWG2S+

Ensure police standards are in place when for MMIWG2S+ cases are investigated

OTHER PROMISES